Man found asleep behind the wheel charged with 7th DWI

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his seventh DWI arrest after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle in a restaurant parking lot.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police received multiple calls about a vehicle driving erratically on I-10 between LA 42 and LA 3246.

Authorities say the man was seen drinking from a foam cup.

The vehicle was later located in a restaurant parking lot. Inside the running sedan, authorities found Ira Jackson asleep behind the wheel. Jackson had red glassy eyes, slurred speech, and a strong odor of alcohol on his person.

Inside the the vehicle, authorities found a cup with alcohol inside.

Jackson is facing multiple charges including DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, and operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses.