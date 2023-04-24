Man falls from abandoned New Orleans building, dies Monday morning

NEW ORLEANS - Police are investigating the death of a man who fell from the Plaza Towers building in downtown New Orleans Monday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed a body was found in front of the 45-story building shortly before 9 a.m. Monday. Police are currently treating the death as unclassified.

First responders confirmed to WWL-TV that the man had fallen from the building.

The death comes less than 24 hours after New Orleans firefighters responded to a reported trash fire inside the building around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Debris has reportedly been falling off the building recently. Joe Jaegar, the owner of the building, put the building up for sale in February.