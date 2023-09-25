77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man driving tractor on Holden highway hit by car, died in hospital

Monday, September 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

HOLDEN - A man who was driving a tractor when it was rear-ended died in a hospital Monday. 

According to State Police, Tracy Gauthier was riding his tractor along LA-441 near Herman Hutchinson Road around 8 p.m. Sunday when a Chevy Malibu ran into the tractor, throwing Gauthier off the farm equipment. 

Gauthier was taken to a hospital where he later died. The driver of the Malibu was treated for moderate injuries. 

Troopers did not say if any tickets were given. 

