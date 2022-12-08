Man dies in hospital weeks after Baton Rouge road rage shooting; accused shooter's charges upgraded

BATON ROUGE – A man who was shot after he reportedly came to lend a hand at a minor crash scene has died in the hospital weeks later, and the man who shot him is now facing a murder charge.

Darrel Jupiter, 46, was arrested Nov. 17 after he allegedly shot at Curtis Trosclair, 31, who was called to help with a crash. A witness told WBRZ he heard between five and eight shots after a car crash on North Boulevard and North Leo Street.

Trosclair was seemingly alert and aware when paramedics took him away, according to a witness statement, but he died from his injuries on Dec. 8.

Police originally arrested Jupiter and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and being a convicted felon with a firearm, but his charges were later updated to second-degree murder.