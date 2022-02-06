Man dies after argument, accidental shooting at Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Mississippi, police say

Photo: WLBT

CLINTON, Miss. - A man has died after accidentally shooting himself during an argument in the Chick-fil-A drive-thru line.

The Clinton Police Department told WLBT the shooting happened Friday evening at the Chick-fil-A on U.S. 80 in Clinton, Mississippi.

City officials say the driver, 23-year-old Kendarius Vaughn, was ordering in the drive-thru line when an argument broke out between him and a backseat passenger.

While they argued about the order, Vaughn pulled out a handgun, waving it and holding it towards the roof of the car, officials say.

Vaughn then turned the gun towards his brother in the back seat. Officials report the brother grabbed Vaughn's arm to keep the gun aimed away from him.

According to officials, Vaughn accidentally shot himself in the altercation when his brother pushed his arm back towards the front seat.

The backseat passenger jumped in the driver's seat and drove Vaughn to the hospital, but city officials report that he later died from his injuries.

Officials say that no charges will be filed for the shooting.