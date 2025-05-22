79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man dead, woman injured after shooting at Florida Boulevard apartment complex

Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex Thursday morning. 

The shooting happened around 5:41 a.m. at the Avalon Apartments near Windsor Drive, Baton Rouge EMS said. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office was called to the scene and emergency officials transported one person from the scene with injuries. The condition of the injured victim is not currently known. 

