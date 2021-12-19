49°
Man dead after early morning shooting on North Ardenwood Drive
BATON ROUGE - One man died Sunday morning after being shot multiple times at his home.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 32-year-old Tony Smith was found shot to death on North Ardenwood Drive around 1 a.m. Sunday.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said a motive and suspect are still unknown.
Anyone with information should call (225)389-4869.
