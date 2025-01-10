41°
Man convicted of murder in 2016 North Foster Drive nightclub shooting; brother to face trial in May

2 hours 8 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025 Jan 10, 2025 January 10, 2025 12:40 PM January 10, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE – A man was convicted of murder for the 2016 killing of a 30-year-old man outside of a North Foster Drive nightclub.

Horace Smith, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder for the October 2016 killing of Christopher Edwards outside of The Executive Club, District Attorney Hillar Moore said Thursday. A woman was also struck by gunfire. 

Surveillance footage from the club showed Horace Smith and his brother, 46-year-old Mack Smith, arguing with Edwards before the Smith brothers were removed by security. Horace Smith then went up to Edwards as he was leaving the club and shot and killed him, prosecutors said.

According to The Advocate, the gunfight started when Edwards rebuffed Horace Smith's handshake inside the club. 

The brothers were then seen fleeing the scene. 

On Oct. 26, 2016, Mack Smith was arrested by police after being identified by witnesses at the club. He was booked on principal to second-degree murder and is set to go to trial on May 19. 

Horace Smith was arrested on Feb. 2, 2017, on murder charges. He will be sentenced March 13. 

