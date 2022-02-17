Man convicted of murder in 2015 killing of Baton Rouge couple

UPDATE: A jury has found Ernesto Alonso guilty on two counts of first-degree murder.

This is a breaking update. Read the original story below.

------

BATON ROUGE - A jury heard closing arguments Thursday in the trial of Ernesto Alonso, a handyman accused of killing a couple who employed him.

The jury convened to discuss their verdict Thursday afternoon, about two weeks after the trial first began and after a week-long hiatus prompted by positive coronavirus cases among attorneys involved in the case.

Alonso worked for Denis and Suzanne Duplantier on their property at the time of the murders back in 2015. Investigators said the pair was robbed and kidnapped from their Highland Road home. They were later found dead, beaten and bound, inside their vehicle at a Hammond truck stop.

Alonso and his cousin, Frank Garcia, were arrested in the killings. Last year, Garcia took a deal from prosecutors and pleaded guilty to lesser charges of manslaughter.

Defense attorneys for Alonso argued that he only helped dispose of the bodies and that Garcia carried out the killings.