Latest Weather Blog
Man convicted of laundering money defrauded from COVID-19 tax credits sentenced to 18 years in prison
BATON ROUGE – A Gonzales man found guilty of conspiring to launder money and defraud millions of dollars from COVID-19 relief funds has been sentenced to 18 years behind bars.
Damian Raby, 42, was also sentenced to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the U.S. Treasury, as well as the forfeiture of $2.05 million. He must also serve three years of supervised release after completing his sentence, U.S. Attorney Kurt Wall said Thursday.
Raby devised a scheme to defraud the Internal Revenue Service by falsely claiming employee retention tax credits during the COVID-19 pandemic. The businesses either did not exist or did not have any legitimate business activity before the pandemic, the prosecutors said.
In total, Raby filed fraudulent applications on behalf of dozens of businesses and caused the IRS to issue more than 30 checks totaling approximately $4.4 million.
Raby and his accomplices would try to disguise the proceeds by quickly making additional financial transactions and moving the fraudulent proceeds among the various bank accounts Raby controlled, leading to the money laundering charges, prosecutors said. He used this money to make large payments on numerous luxury vehicles, the mortgage of his personal home and other large purchases.
Federal agents also seized more than $600,000 from bank accounts controlled by Raby and seized and forfeited a Gonzales home over the course of the investigation.
Kenyall Williams, 39, was also convicted of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and make unlawful monetary transactions. She admitted, in her plea, that she was aware of Raby's scheme and she participated as well.
Trending News
“My office has emphasized that efforts to prosecute COVID-19-related fraud are critical to maintaining the integrity of government relief programs. This sentence is a demonstration of our commitment to protecting public funds from fraudsters using deceptive tactics," Wall said.
In 2019, WBRZ reported that Raby was accused of using a fake identity to secure a job at a credit union, where he stole more than $40,000 from accounts.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Berwick Police looking for escaped inmate with 'violent tendencies' who attacked guard...
-
Officials looking for missing 16-year-old from Baton Rouge last seen in October
-
Millage tax increase among two propositions in Livingston Parish on Saturday's ballot
-
Authorities apprehend suspect accused of shooting at law enforcement officers after search...
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense
-
Week 10 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
WATCH: Southern's Fred McNair speaks to media ahead of Jaguar's last home...