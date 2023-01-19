Man convicted of fatally shooting wife in Central gets 36-year sentence in her killing

CENTRAL - A man charged with murdering his wife at their East Baton Rouge home in 2021 was sentenced to prison Thursday, months after he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Prosecutors said Luke Moreau was handed a 36-year sentence Thursday in the shooting death of his wife, 25-year-old Tannya Moreau. He agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter back in July, but there were several delays last year for his sentencing.

Tannya was found dead at the their home on Blackwater Road in February 2021. Luke initially suggested to investigators that his wife died by suicide, but further investigation challenged that narrative and ultimately led to his arrest weeks later.

The pair had three young children living with them at the time. The oldest of them was 4 years old when their mother was killed.