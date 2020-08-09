Man confesses to deputies that he killed man in North Carolina

LIVINGSTON PARISH – The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says that a man confessed to deputies that he murdered someone in 1993 in North Carolina.

Allen Deaver told deputies that he killed his son-in-law, Sidney Maurice Gregory, by beating him and then setting his mobile home on fire with him inside.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office contacted the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and was able to discover an unsolved case that was similar to the description Deaver gave. The crime occurred along a highway in the Seven Springs community in North Carolina.

It was reported that Gregory was found in the bedroom of his burned mobile home and his death certificate noted that he died from blunt force trauma.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office followed up on the case with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau. Interviews were conducted in the county and law enforcement traveled to Livingston Parish to interview Deaver and his wife.

Following the interview and the investigation, a report was filed with the District Attorney's Office and the case was submitted to a Wayne County grand jury on April 3. As a result, a grand jury indictment was issued for Deaver for first-degree murder.

Louisiana authorities were notified and took Deaver into custody on April 5. Arrangements are being made for Deaver to be transported back to Wayne County to stand trial for the above charge.