Man cited after truck crashed into convenience store, injured two; residents say intersection is dangerous

DENHAM SPRINGS — The driver of a truck that crashed into a Denham Springs convenience store and injured an adult and child was cited for reckless driving and negligent injury, State Police said Tuesday.

State Police responded to the crash on Monday evening, which saw a Dodge pickup truck drive into the front of a convenience store at the corner of Walker South Road and Bonnie Bleu Drive. State Police said that the truck was traveling north on La. 447 near Bonnie Bleu Drive when the driver failed to make a turn and crashed into the store.

The store's owners said that the truck squeezed through gaps between pumps, barely missing them.

Two people, an adult and a juvenile, were injured after the crash, but troopers said they were not directly struck by the vehicle. The pair were transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

By Tuesday, the store was back open, with workers putting the damaged wall back together.

Still, multiple residents in the area said the intersection has frequently been dangerous.

"Since I lived here, I've probably done seen or heard of probably 50 accidents or more. It's been a lot," resident Thomas Kelly said.

The driver, whose identity was not revealed, was not found to be impaired during the crash and was cited for two counts of vehicular negligent injuring and careless operation, troopers said.

The scene was worked by State Police because of the way the truck exited a state highway, despite being on private property in Livingston Parish.