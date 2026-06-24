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Man hospitalized after shooting at corner of Winbourne Avenue, Eaton Street

10 hours 25 minutes 13 seconds ago Wednesday, June 24 2026 Jun 24, 2026 June 24, 2026 6:45 AM June 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting along Winbourne Avenue, officials said.

The shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday near the corner of Winbourne and Eaton Street, left one man injured.

He was then hospitalized in stable condition, officials added. 

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