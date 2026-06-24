92°
Latest Weather Blog
Man hospitalized after shooting at corner of Winbourne Avenue, Eaton Street
BATON ROUGE — A man was taken to the hospital after a late-night shooting along Winbourne Avenue, officials said.
The shooting, which happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday near the corner of Winbourne and Eaton Street, left one man injured.
He was then hospitalized in stable condition, officials added.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Planned Parenthood returning to Louisiana nearly year after reproductive health clinic closed...
-
St. Tammany Sheriff says he will retire after pleading guilty to battery,...
-
Man hospitalized after shooting at corner of Winbourne Avenue, Eaton Street
-
AG hires London firm as it continues probe into alleged corruption in...
-
Judge finds teen guilty of attempted murder after LSU homecoming game shooting...