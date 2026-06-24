Henry Road in Prairieville closed as crews replace culvert

PRAIRIEVILLE — Henry Road in Prairieville will be closed for at least a day starting Wednesday morning as crews work to replace a now-deteriorated culvert.

The culvert must be replaced to ensure continued drainage and roadway reliability, officials said of the closure.

Portable message boards have been placed near the roadway to notify drivers of the closure, which starts at 8:30 a.m.

"Drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes and use caution when traveling near the work zone," Ascension Parish officials said.