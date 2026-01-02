60°
Man charged with negligent homicide after 2015 crash

8 years 3 months 2 weeks ago Friday, September 15 2017 Sep 15, 2017 September 15, 2017 5:49 AM September 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE- A man has been charged with negligent homicide after an incident that took place in 2015.

On November 8, officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Bracken was driving in the 7300 block of Airline Highway and he was speeding. Bracken drove his 1995 Chevy Silverado into the intersection of Airline Highway and Winbourne when he ignored a red-light traffic signal.

When he ignored the red-light, Bracken struck the driver side of a 2013 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda died from their injuries.

Bracken is charged with negligent homicide, reckless operation and disobeying a red light.

