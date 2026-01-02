Man charged with negligent homicide after 2015 crash

BATON ROUGE- A man has been charged with negligent homicide after an incident that took place in 2015.

On November 8, officers from the Baton Rouge Police Department said Alvin Bracken was driving in the 7300 block of Airline Highway and he was speeding. Bracken drove his 1995 Chevy Silverado into the intersection of Airline Highway and Winbourne when he ignored a red-light traffic signal.

When he ignored the red-light, Bracken struck the driver side of a 2013 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda died from their injuries.

Bracken is charged with negligent homicide, reckless operation and disobeying a red light.