Man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend and toddler relocated for his safety, now charged with feticide

BATON ROUGE - A man who admitted to throwing a 2-year-old from a bridge after killing his pregnant girlfriend and dumping her body is now charged with the unborn baby's death.

Brynnen Murphy, 20, was booked on an additional charge of first-degree feticide in the killing of Kaylen Johnson, who family members said was six months pregnant with Murphy's child. Sources said Murphy was relocated Wednesday to the West Baton Rouge jail for safety reasons.

Murphy was arrested Monday after he led police to two different locations where they found the bodies of Kaylen and her infant son Kaden.

Johnson and her son had been missing for over a week before Murphy led police to their bodies. He told investigators that he shot Kaylen during an argument and then disposed of her body in a wooded area near Burbank Drive. He also pointed detectives to a spot along Central Thruway, near Frenchtown Road, where he allegedly tossed her 2-year-old son off the side of a bridge.

Murphy said the toddler was still alive at the time and that he heard the child crying as he drove off. The coroner believes the child likely died of hypothermia after being left out in the cold.