Man charged with arson after SUV set on fire

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of setting a vehicle on fire earlier this year.

Fire officials say 59-year-old Ellis Gains III was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in a June 15 incident. According to the fire department, Gaines intentionally set a 2007 Yukon on fire that was parked at the corner of Fairfields Avenue and 26th Street.

Gaines was charged with simple arson. His photo wasn't immediately provided.