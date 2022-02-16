Man charged in long-overlooked child sex abuse case pleads not guilty

LIVINGSTON - A man accused in a child rape case dating back several years pleaded not guilty to those charges in court Wednesday.

John Mack was back in court Wednesday for the first time since he was indicted on charges including rape and sexual battery.

The case involved a victim who was sexually abused in foster care starting at age 6 and was ultimately trafficked to multiple men. Mack was arrested last year after he was implicated in the investigation.

The victim's current guardian said the teen tried to report the abuse for nearly a decade and went through multiple forensic interviews with law enforcement during that time, but nothing was done.

The next hearing in Mack's case is scheduled for May 5.