72°
Latest Weather Blog
Man charged in long-overlooked child sex abuse case pleads not guilty
LIVINGSTON - A man accused in a child rape case dating back several years pleaded not guilty to those charges in court Wednesday.
John Mack was back in court Wednesday for the first time since he was indicted on charges including rape and sexual battery.
The case involved a victim who was sexually abused in foster care starting at age 6 and was ultimately trafficked to multiple men. Mack was arrested last year after he was implicated in the investigation.
The victim's current guardian said the teen tried to report the abuse for nearly a decade and went through multiple forensic interviews with law enforcement during that time, but nothing was done.
Trending News
The next hearing in Mack's case is scheduled for May 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Large brush fire erupts in Livingston Parish as burn ban takes effect...
-
Krewe of Orion ready for Carnival Season after two years off
-
Real Time Crime Center working to solve crime parish-wide
-
Disney's new 'National Treasure' series begins filming in Baton Rouge
-
High schooler tried to hire hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, Baton Rouge...