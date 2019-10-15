Man brings body to police, confesses to four murders

Roseville Police Department Captain Josh Simon Photo: CNN

MOUNT SHASTA, CA - According to CNN, a man walked into a California police department Monday with a body in his car confessing to four murders.

The arrest report says the suspect drove to Mount Shasta Police Department with one deceased victim, and left the other three bodies in his apartment 200 miles away.

Authorities say the quadruple homicide was not a random act, the suspect and the victims knew each other.

Neither the suspect nor the victims have been identified

The suspect was booked into the Mt. Shasta County jail, and police plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday.