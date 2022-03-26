81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man booked on sexual battery charges; allegedly abused 11-year-old girl for 7 years

3 hours 40 minutes 24 seconds ago Saturday, March 26 2022 Mar 26, 2022 March 26, 2022 11:47 AM March 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Friday after an 11-year-old girl told police he had been inappropriately touching her for years.

The girl told officers the abuse started when she was five years old and being babysat by Moises Carrasco-Moncaba.

She told officers Carrasco had touched her over her clothing while he was helping her with homework. She also told officers Carrasco "pressed her against the wall and rubbed his penis on her butt."

According to arrest documents, the girl reported the abuse after an incident in February when she was in Carrasco's car. The girl said Carrasco asked if he could touch her, and when she refused, he touched her anyway.

Trending News

Carrasco was booked on five counts of sexual battery and is being held under a $100,000 bond.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days