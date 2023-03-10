69°
Latest Weather Blog
Man booked for murder weeks after victim was found shot to death in BR neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - Police have arrested a man accused of murdering a someone who was found shot to death behind a home last month.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Aaron Young, 42, was arrested Thursday in the killing, which was discovered Feb. 25. At the time, police said James Evans, 48, was found dead behind a house on Progress Street.
Police did not release further details on the investigation.
Trending News
Young was booked on charges of second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and obstruction of justice.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Historic Baton Rouge restaurant up for sale; owner looking for buyer who...
-
ABC Board introduces harsher penalties for underage drinking, hope it will help...
-
No solution in sight weeks after critical error discovered on new LA...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
Woman reunited with missing dog after more than 100 days apart
Sports Video
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: Conference Tournaments
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title