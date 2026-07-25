Neighbors gathered in Belair subdivision for a community event ahead of the school year

BATON ROUGE — Community organizations gathered in the Belair subdivision for a back-to-school event ahead of the return to classes.

Leaders with the event said it was an opportunity for neighbors to meet each other and for children to make friends.

Organizers said people want to build connections now more than ever and that this event was one way to do just that.

This was the first of many events like this, according to organizers.