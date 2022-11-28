Latest Weather Blog
Man booked for murder, kidnapping after bodies found 'burned beyond recognition' in downtown Covington
COVINGTON - Police arrested a man Monday suspected of killing two people whose bodies were found badly burned behind a business in downtown Covington.
The Covington Police Department said the victims were burned "beyond recognition" when they were discovered behind Dependable Glass Works in Covington's downtown district around 7 a.m. Monday.
Hours after the bodies were discovered, police arrested 49-year-old Antonio Donde Tyson of Covington. He was booked on two counts each of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice. He is also booked on charges of resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.
The victims have not been identified as of Monday afternoon.
Trending News
Police have not released any other details in the case.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteer group works to clean up Capitol Lake and keep wildlife safe...
-
Local businesses kick off the holiday shopping season with Small Business Saturday
-
Possible tornado sweeps through St. Charles, Jefferson Parishes; nearly 5,500 without power...
-
Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 near Essen Lane;...
-
Two hurt in apparent Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern hosting Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs Saturday
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner: U-High's Keylan Moses
-
Southeastern running back Derrick Graham has a deep passion for rodeo
-
Southeastern to face Idaho in first round of FCS Playoffs
-
The Black and Gold Report: New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams