Man booked for arson after duplex blaze left firefighters with heat exhaustion

15 hours 23 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, July 19 2022 Jul 19, 2022 July 19, 2022 2:15 PM July 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for arson Monday, just over a month after he allegedly set fire to a building and left several firefighters with heat exhaustion. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the duplex along Kingfisher Avenue, off Scenic Highway, on June 17. One person was still inside when crews arrived, but firefighters were able to get them out unharmed.

A portion of the roof began to collapse while a crew was inside, slowing down first responders, and paramedics treated four firefighters for heat exhaustion at the scene. 

Investigators were able to tie Isiah Chambers, 45, to the fire, and he was booked into prison Monday on a charge of aggravated arson.

