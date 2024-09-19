92°
Man awaiting trial for 2022 murder returned to custody after escaping from Wilkinson County Jail
WOODVILLE, Miss. — A man on trial for murder and aggravated assault who escaped Wilkinson County deputies was back in custody Thursday morning.
Jacary Carr, 26, escaped custody Wednesday night around 7:30 during his pre-trial detention. Carr was awaiting trial for a 2022 murder in Centerville, after which he fled and eventually shot his girlfriend after she refused to help him, WBRZ reported.
Shortly after his escape, deputies issued a notice warning residents of Carr, who they described as "a potential danger to the public."
Around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, deputies said that Carr was back in custody.
