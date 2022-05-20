83°
Mississippi murder suspect captured in Louisiana after spending weeks on the run

Friday, May 20 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WOODVILLE, Miss. - A murder suspect who allegedly shot his girlfriend when she refused to help him hide from Mississippi law enforcement was taken into custody in Louisiana.

Jacory Carr, 25, had been on the run from authorities since May 5, when he allegedly murdered someone at an apartment complex in Centreville. 

Days after the killing, Carr went to his girlfriend looking for shelter from law enforcement. When she refused to help him, he shot her, according to the Woodville Police Department.

After that shooting, Carr fled to Louisiana where he was finally captured, police said Friday.  

