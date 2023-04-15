68°
Man attempted to hide gun in quesadilla during traffic stop

Saturday, April 15 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PICAYUNE - A man was arrested Friday afternoon for trying to hide a gun in a quesadilla while officers were conducting a traffic stop. 

According to the Picayune Police Department, Olivia Neff was driving Devin Mitchell along East Canal Street shortly after 12:30 p.m. when officers stopped the car for a traffic violation. 

Officers said they saw Mitchell stuffing a gun into a Taco Bell bag. The firearm was found inside a folded quesadilla. 

Afterward the car was searched and officers found meth, liquid heroin and drug paraphernalia. 

Mitchell was arrested and booked with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Neff was issued a ticket for disregarding a traffic device. 

