75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested twice for violent sexual assault in two parishes indicted on rape charges

55 minutes 58 seconds ago Thursday, October 31 2024 Oct 31, 2024 October 31, 2024 7:16 PM October 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested multiple times for rape accusations was indicted on rape charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

David Coutee, 38, was indicted on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated second-degree battery charges, false imprisonment, and offender armed with dangerous weapon.

In June, Coutee was arrested in East Baton Rouge and accused of dragging a woman through her home by her hair, beating her with a hammer, holding her hostage, and raping her multiple times. Affidavits say the assault and imprisonment happened on June 11 and 12.

Trending News

Coutee was previously arrested in Livingston Parish on second-degree rape charges. He was not formally charged with rape, but he pleaded guilty to other crimes.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days