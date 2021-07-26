Man arrested outside hotel with 68 pounds of meth in his vehicle

PORT ALLEN - Deputies arrested a man outside a West Baton Rouge hotel after they found nearly 70 pounds of illegal drugs in his vehicle.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies questioned Douglas Strong in the parking lot of the Quality Inn on N Lobdell Highway on July 23. Deputies said they performed a probable cause search on Strong's vehicle and found 68 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

The sheriff's office estimated the drugs to be worth more than $600,000 in total.

Strong was arrested and booked for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.