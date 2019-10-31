Man arrested on obscenity after allegedly accosting student on LSU campus

Malcolm Anthony Allen White

BATON ROUGE - LSU Police have arrested a man on an obscenity count in a case in which a student encountered a driver who appeared to be masturbating in a vehicle.

The woman said she was walking to her vehicle in the Residential College gravel lot on Oct. 2 when a man driving a Kia Sportage called her over and drove towards her. She saw that he appeared to be touching himself and turned away, according to a police report.

Investigators used surveillance video to find the owner of the car and then to identify a suspect.

Malcolm Anthony Allen White, 31, was booked on a count of obscenity.

He may have been uisng his girlfriend's car to work for a ride-sharing app at the time of the crime, the police report said.