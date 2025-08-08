83°
Man arrested on multiple outstanding warrants after standoff at Denham Springs motel
DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was taken into custody after a standoff at a Denham Springs motel along South Range Avenue on Thursday morning.
WBRZ camera crews were at the motel around 11:45 a.m., where a SWAT team had their guns drawn at the front door, ordering the person to come out of the building.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Garlon Demetric Batiste was taken into custody for violating probation and multiple other warrants. According to jail records, Batiste was booked on unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer charges.
He is being held on a $8,000 bond.
Batiste has been arrested several times over the last several years in East Baton Rouge Parish on forgery and fraud charges, records show.
