Man arrested on DWI charge after driving on wrong side of interstate, crashing

BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after driving intoxicated on the wrong side of Interstate 10 and hitting another car head-on.

According to Louisiana State Police, Jarvis Grayson, 26, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-10 when he crashed into a Subaru SUV head-on. When authorities arrived at the scene, Grayson ran away and was hiding in a bush around a mile away from the crash. Grayson was caught and brought back to the scene.

Troopers said Grayson admitted to drinking alcohol before the wreck. LSP said troopers could smell alcohol on Grayson's breath.

Once Grayson was back at the scene around 4:30 a.m., he was arrested for DWI and numerous other charges. Grayson refused to provide a blood sample and take a field sobriety test.

Grayson was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, hit and run, resisting by flight, battery of a police officer, vehicular negligent injuring and no insurance.