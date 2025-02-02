Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested on DWI charge after driving on wrong side of interstate, crashing
BATON ROUGE — A man was arrested early Sunday morning after driving intoxicated on the wrong side of Interstate 10 and hitting another car head-on.
According to Louisiana State Police, Jarvis Grayson, 26, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of I-10 when he crashed into a Subaru SUV head-on. When authorities arrived at the scene, Grayson ran away and was hiding in a bush around a mile away from the crash. Grayson was caught and brought back to the scene.
Troopers said Grayson admitted to drinking alcohol before the wreck. LSP said troopers could smell alcohol on Grayson's breath.
Once Grayson was back at the scene around 4:30 a.m., he was arrested for DWI and numerous other charges. Grayson refused to provide a blood sample and take a field sobriety test.
Trending News
Grayson was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, hit and run, resisting by flight, battery of a police officer, vehicular negligent injuring and no insurance.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBRSO investigating officer-involved shooting in West Baton Rouge Parish
-
'We are not criminals:' Group protesting ICE deportation orders marches from downtown...
-
The Grammys are here with Beyonce leading all nominees at a show...
-
Trump puts tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, spurring trade war as...
-
Man booked for child pornography after indecent behavior via Discord, Roblox
Sports Video
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball defeats Mississippi State 81-67 Sunday
-
LSU men's basketball drops fourth straight game to Texas, 89-58
-
Southern women's basketball drops SWAC contest to Alcorn in overtime
-
No. 3 LSU gymnastics defeats No. 9 Missouri and scores highest team...
-
No. 7 LSU women's basketball takes down No. 13 Oklahoma 107-100