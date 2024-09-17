78°
Man arrested nearly three years after reported rape; woman assaulted after night in Tigerland

3 hours 9 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, September 17 2024 Sep 17, 2024 September 17, 2024 3:48 PM September 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested for rape Monday, nearly three years after the sexual assault was reported to police. 

According to an arrest warrant, a woman went to Fred's Bar in Tigerland the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 16. She told police that when she was looking for her car she walked down Alvin Dark Avenue. She said a group of four or five men were standing outside of a building and asked her to hang out. 

The warrant says the men offered her marijuana and took her to an unknown apartment. She said as they got inside the apartment, one of the men took her clothes off and raped her as the other men watched. 

The victim said when it was over, she tried to use her Apple watch to call someone, but one of the men took it away from her. The warrants said she was able to get out of the home and to her car, which she drove to a gas station and waited for her mother to take her to a hospital where a rape kit was done. 

The DNA collected was sent to the State Police Crime Lab. Recently, the DNA got a match and on Sept. 6, 2024, a search warrant was prepared for Jessie Nash, 20. The victim identified Nash in a line-up and he was arrested for first-degree rape. 

