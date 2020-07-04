Man arrested in violent double-murder case on W. Brookstown Drive

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murders of Roland Franklin, 38, and Saydie Thomas, 24, on May 19.

Investigators issued a press release Friday (July 3), stating that 48-year-old Albert Carter has been arrested for his role in their deaths.

An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip assisted authorities in identifying and apprehending Carter.

Franklin and Thomas were found dead in an apartment building on W Brookstown Drive near Prescott Road in May.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office reported that Franklin had been stabbed to death and Thomas died of strangulation.

Carter was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two charges of first degree murder.