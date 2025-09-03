91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in shooting that left pregnant mother, unborn child dead

3 hours 4 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, September 03 2025 Sep 3, 2025 September 03, 2025 12:16 PM September 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A 28-year-old linked to a shooting that left a pregnant mother and her unborn child dead was arrested more than a month after the killings.

Family tells WBRZ that Kimberlyn Martin was was sitting with her boyfriend outside of an apartment at Elevate on Highland when her boyfriend's brother, Alex Burns, opened fire. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Burns, 28, was arrested for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. 

Both victims were taken to a hospital, where Martin and her baby died. 

Trending News

Police said Burns was arrested Sept. 3 with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days