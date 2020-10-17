58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested in Panama City days after jewelry store robbery at Mall of Louisiana

16 hours 26 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, October 16 2020 Oct 16, 2020 October 16, 2020 5:15 PM October 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of robbing a jewelry store at the Mall of Louisiana Monday was found in Florida less than a week later.

Police say the robber, identified as 22-year-old Clu Humble, walked into Lee Michael's Fine Jewelry Monday afternoon and asked the store clerk to show him a piece of jewelry. Humble then reportedly snatched the jewelry away and fled the mall.

An arrest warrant says the item he took was worth about $13,500.

Police said Friday that Humble was arrested in Panama City, Florida.

He will be extradited to Baton Rouge and charged with simple robbery.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days