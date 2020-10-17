Man arrested in Panama City days after jewelry store robbery at Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A man accused of robbing a jewelry store at the Mall of Louisiana Monday was found in Florida less than a week later.

Police say the robber, identified as 22-year-old Clu Humble, walked into Lee Michael's Fine Jewelry Monday afternoon and asked the store clerk to show him a piece of jewelry. Humble then reportedly snatched the jewelry away and fled the mall.

An arrest warrant says the item he took was worth about $13,500.

Police said Friday that Humble was arrested in Panama City, Florida.

He will be extradited to Baton Rouge and charged with simple robbery.