Man arrested in Panama City days after jewelry store robbery at Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A man accused of robbing a jewelry store at the Mall of Louisiana Monday was found in Florida less than a week later.
Police say the robber, identified as 22-year-old Clu Humble, walked into Lee Michael's Fine Jewelry Monday afternoon and asked the store clerk to show him a piece of jewelry. Humble then reportedly snatched the jewelry away and fled the mall.
An arrest warrant says the item he took was worth about $13,500.
Police said Friday that Humble was arrested in Panama City, Florida.
He will be extradited to Baton Rouge and charged with simple robbery.
