Man arrested in fatal street racing crash formally charged in death

BATON ROUGE - A man faces a negligent homicide charge after police say he was driving nearly double the speed limit in a 45 mph zone while street racing and caused a fatal crash.

Court documents say Desmond Windon, 25, was in a street race with another car along Greenwell Springs Road on May 5 and traveling more than 80 miles per hour when the two vehicles crashed.

Terry Everson, 45, was a passenger in the other vehicle. He was hospitalized and on a ventilator for two weeks before his family made the decision to take him off of life support.

Windon was formally charged with negligent homicide and drag racing on public roads. He was originally arrested for manslaughter, drag racing, reckless operation of a vehicle and speed violation charges.