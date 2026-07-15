Boosie takes fight over $600K presidential pardon payment to social media

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge rapper Boosie BadAzz is taking to social media to ask Republican politicians if they've heard of his attempt to get a pardon from President Donald Trump, one that he allegedly paid a pair of lobbyists $600,000 to secure for him.

WBRZ previously reported Boosie is asking for half of his money back from lobbyists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman, who work at JM Burkman & Associates.

Boosie said the pair claimed to have gotten the pardon on New Year's Day, which would have wiped the rapper's federal rap sheet, preventing him from being sentenced for possessing a firearm as a felon. However, the pardon never showed up.

According to Boosie's social media post Wednesday, emails from JM Burkman to the rapper namedropped Republican Speaker of the U.S. House Mike Johnson, Conservative activist Erika Kirk, and right-wing media personalities Mike Cernovich and Laura Loomer as advocates to him receiving a pardon.

The rapper asked in a public post if the group had any contact with the lobbying agency about his situation.

In a response, Loomer said, "I’m sorry… who?"

Cernovich also answered, saying he did not have any knowledge about his pardon.

"Hey Lil Boosie, I don't privately advocate for pardons nor accept money to do so. I do promote pardons publicly, with full transparency. Nothing against you, but never recommended a pardon for you nor even knew you wanted one," Cernovich posted.

According to NOTUS, Kirk said she doesn't know who the rapper is and the claim that she was advocating for a pardon in his case is untrue.