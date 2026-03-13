Man arrested in fatal North 36th Street stabbing

Kadeem Phames

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest in the case of a man who was found stabbed to death in his N. 36th Street home on Saturday morning.

Police say investigators discovered 59-year-old Gerald Taylor's body while they were performing a wellness check at his residence.

According to authorities, the person arrested in connection with Taylor's murder was 29-year-old Kadeem Phames.

An affidavit details the steps that led up to Phames' arrest, stating that detectives spoke with multiple witnesses who said they saw Phames and Taylor together at Taylor's home on the day of his death.

Police say one of the witnesses told them Phames came to him and admitted he'd stabbed someone, but refused to say who it was or where the knife he'd used was stashed. The witness, according to official police records, also said he did not believe Phames' claim at the time and believed Phames to be on drugs.

According to authorities, when Phames' girlfriend was interviewed, her account of the events of October 23 confirmed the statements of other witnesses.

An affidavit says she dropped Phames off approximately one block away from Taylor's home on the day Taylor was killed.

Phames' girlfriend added that she didn't see Phames again until that evening, police say.

The arrest report concludes this phase of the case by stating that Phames was apprehended Sunday, Oct. 24 and while being questioned by police, he "admitted to killing the victim, stating that the victim had molested him as a child."

Phames was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of second-degree murder.

Incidentally, Phames was also arrested for simple arson in connection with a vacant N. 36th Street residential fire that occurred last Tuesday (October 19).

Officials say the fire was intentionally set and that an eyewitness identified Phames as responsible.

According to an affidavit, he was accused of setting the residence on fire after the owners told him he could no longer live there.