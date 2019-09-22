Man arrested in death of 19-year-old due to accidental gunfire

HAMMOND- Deputies have arrested a 22-year-old in the accidental killing of a man Friday night.

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office booked Tyrius Young for manslaughter.

The incident happened shortly before midnight on Friday at Rogers Road in Hammond. Deputies received reports of two people at the emergency room suffering from gunshots wounds. Tyrius Young told authorities that he and another man who was later identified as 19-year-old Adrius “AJ” Warren got into an altercation. Young said that Warren was punching him when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged.

Warren was subsequently shot in the chest and Young's mother, who was present during the altercation was struck in the hip.

Warren and Young's mother were both transported to a local hospital where Warren was later pronounced dead.