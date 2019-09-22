Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested in death of 19-year-old due to accidental gunfire
HAMMOND- Deputies have arrested a 22-year-old in the accidental killing of a man Friday night.
Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Office booked Tyrius Young for manslaughter.
The incident happened shortly before midnight on Friday at Rogers Road in Hammond. Deputies received reports of two people at the emergency room suffering from gunshots wounds. Tyrius Young told authorities that he and another man who was later identified as 19-year-old Adrius “AJ” Warren got into an altercation. Young said that Warren was punching him when a gun he was carrying accidentally discharged.
Warren was subsequently shot in the chest and Young's mother, who was present during the altercation was struck in the hip.
Warren and Young's mother were both transported to a local hospital where Warren was later pronounced dead.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman bites camel to save herself after freak encounter in Iberville Parish
-
Officer shot, killed in Mandeville was former Marine; leaves behind 7 children
-
East Baton Rouge on track to break record number of overdose deaths
-
FEMA issues Livingston Parish deadline for flood prevention master plan
-
Zachary man drowns while attempting elaborate marriage proposal in Tanzania
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar