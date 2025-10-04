Man arrested in deadly Eleanor Drive shooting has charges upgraded to murder

BATON ROUGE - A man previously arrested for his connections to a deadly shooting on Eleanor Drive had his charges upgraded to murder, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

On Sept. 27, police booked DeKendall Hickman and Larry Thompson in the death of 19-year-old Joseph Mitchell. Hickman was booked for murder among other charges, but Thompson was only booked for possession of a machine gun, possession of schedule one controlled dangerous substances and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.

On Saturday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said Thompson was booked for first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.