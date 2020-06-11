81°
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning hit and run on North Ardenwood
BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning at North Ardenwood Drive, near Timbercreek Avenue, and left a pedestrian with serious injuries.
Accident with injuries: N Ardenwood at Timbercreek.— Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) June 9, 2020
The pedestrian was hit shortly after 3 a.m. and Baton Rouge Police confirmed that Farron Robinson of Baton Rouge has been arrested in connection with the crash.
The wounded pedestrian is expected to survive their injuries.
