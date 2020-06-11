81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Man arrested in connection with Tuesday morning hit and run on North Ardenwood

1 day 1 hour 56 minutes ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 June 10, 2020 10:00 AM June 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Farron Robinson Photo: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE - A 27-year-old has been arrested in connection with a hit and run that occurred Tuesday morning at North Ardenwood Drive, near Timbercreek Avenue, and left a pedestrian with serious injuries. 

The pedestrian was hit shortly after 3 a.m. and Baton Rouge Police confirmed that Farron Robinson of Baton Rouge has been arrested in connection with the crash. 

The wounded pedestrian is expected to survive their injuries. 

