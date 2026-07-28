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Man arrested in connection with February shooting off Old Hammond Highway
UPDATE: Raul Burden was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
According to arrest records, Burden and the 25-year-old victim were engaged in an argument when the victim attempted to fight Burden.
Burden then produced a handgun and shot the victim. The two men are reportedly acquaintances, according to arrest records.
BATON ROUGE - One person was injured in a shooting off of Old Hammond Highway Tuesday night.
The incident took place around 9:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of Manson Drive on Feb. 13. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, two black males were arguing when one male shot the other.
One person was transported to a local hospital as a result of the shooting. Their condition is unknown at this time.
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The shooting is currently under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office. Check back for updates.
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