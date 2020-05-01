Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting in Zion City

Kevin Lebeuf Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Monday morning (April 27) drive-by shooting in Zion City.

Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Kevin Lebeuf was arrested after four individuals occupying a home within the 4900 block of Cadillac Street called police saying they'd been shot at by a person who sped by in a Jeep.

Investigators report speaking with witnesses who identified Lebeuf as the gunman, some of the witnesses saying they were his relatives and recognized him because he'd stopped by earlier that day, using the same Jeep, to speak with them.

The following day, according to a police report, detectives spoke with one of Lebeuf's relatives who said he called her and proceeded to threaten her, saying she was a "rat."

She explained that he thought she'd told police he was responsible for the drive-by shooting, but according to official records, she did not.

Police say she'd recently gotten out of jail and told them she had no knowledge of the incident.

Investigators used eyewitness accounts from others who were present during the shooting to identify and capture Lebeuf.

He was arrested on charges that included principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to aggravated criminal damages.

Lebeuf is currently being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

