Man arrested in Ascension neighborhood Thursday now booked for child porn

PRAIRIEVILLE - A man taken into custody after law enforcement spent hours at a home in an Ascension Parish neighborhood Thursday was booked on child porn charges.

Law enforcement officers were first spotted outside the home on N Autumn Avenue early Thursday morning. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, which is part of the Attorney General's office, said it arrived around 8:15 a.m., and agents remained there for hours.

According to jail records, Kristopher Uhrbach, 34, was booked on charges of pornography involving juveniles and crime against nature.

Uhrbach was seen being taken away in handcuffs shortly before 11 a.m., but authorities would share little information surrounding the investigation. The AG's office confirmed its Cyber Crimes unit was involved in the investigation.