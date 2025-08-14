Man arrested for vandalizing at least two businesses in Denham Springs Antique Village

DENHAM SPRINGS - Police arrested a man who allegedly vandalized at least two businesses in the Denham Springs Antique Village.

Video allegedly showed the man, later identified as 42-year-old Jason Cannon, spray painting on the Fab Four Barbershop and the Mustard Seed Creamery sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. Denham Springs police were notified about the vandalism Wednesday morning.

The owner of the Fab Four Barbershop, Crystal Falgout, said it was disheartening to pull up to work and see terrible things across her building. Despite the vandalism, she said the community came together.

"With that being said, in the midst of the chaos yesterday, we had so many phone calls and text messages from people of our community asking if we all needed help. We couldn't be more thankful for those who outpour their love and concern for the small businesses just trying to provide to our community."

Cannon was arrested Thursday morning on criminal damage to property by defacing with graffiti charges.