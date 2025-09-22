Man arrested for stalking, strangling woman who had restraining order against him

BATON ROUGE — A Plaquemine man was arrested after allegedly tracking a woman's vehicle and then trying to strangle her in a Baton Rouge park.

Daniel Bateman, 48, faces charges for stalking, domestic abuse and violation of a protection order.

According to arrest documents, on Aug. 8, the woman was sitting in her vehicle at a park on Harding Boulevard when she saw Bateman, whom she had a restraining order against, park nearby and walk over to her car. Bateman told her that he found her through a tracking device he had put on her car and then asked for a hug. The woman got out of her car and hugged him because "things go easier" if she does what he wants, the documents said.

Bateman then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and strangled her while calling her profane names. Documents said that he choked her until she sat back down in the driver's seat of her car.

Baton Rouge Police arrested Bateman on Sept. 19 and booked him into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.