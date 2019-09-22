Man arrested for shooting at group over fried chicken dispute

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they say shot at four others over a disagreement about fried chicken.

According to probable cause documents, authorities responded to a shots fired call at a convenience store on Greenwell Street around 8 p.m. on September 2.

Upon arrival, detectives found multiple shell casings in front of the store and a vehicle damaged by apparent gunfire.

Surveillance video shows three of the four victims, one 29-year-old male and two juveniles, entered the store to buy fried chicken. The older victim and a store employee got into a verbal argument after the group asked for freshly fried food.

Authorities say Kenneth Hunt got involved in the dispute on the side of the store employee who police say he was "personally involved" with. Hunt then attacked the older victim prompting the three to leave the store.

They also say Hunt got a handgun from an unknown individual inside the store and opened fire at the four victims who were inside the car at the time.

The 29-year-old victim was reportedly injured, but the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Hunt later turned himself into authorities. He was booked into the EBR Parish Prison on four counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.