71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

2 hours 4 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, March 05 2024 Mar 5, 2024 March 05, 2024 3:20 PM March 05, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found multiple videos of child pornography on his Dropbox account. 

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Labrandon White was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December. After months of investigation, he was found with many lewd videos of teenage girls.

Trending News

White was arrested and booked for 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days