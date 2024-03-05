71°
Man arrested for possession of child pornography
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies found multiple videos of child pornography on his Dropbox account.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said 22-year-old Labrandon White was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in December. After months of investigation, he was found with many lewd videos of teenage girls.
White was arrested and booked for 20 counts of pornography involving juveniles.
